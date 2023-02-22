What makes Shoaib Malik proud of Sania Mirza?

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik — who is currently participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) — heaped praise on his wife Sania Mirza for what he said was a "magnificent career".



"Sania has had a magnificent career in tennis and she can't be lauded enough for it," Malik expressed while speaking to the media during a practice session.

Responding to a question about Mirza — the Indian tennis ace who played the last game of her career on Tuesday — Malik said that he was proud of whatever she has achieved so far.

While talking about Karachi Kings' performance in the league, the star cricketer said that there were two matches that the team should have won.

"The defeat in two matches was making me uncomfortable individually," Malik said.

He, however, said that the their maiden win in the tournament against Lahore Qalandars gave the Kings great confidence.

He further stated that he would try to play according to the role he is given.

When asked about his targets, Malik said that he aims to score at least 15,000 T20 runs before he hangs his boots. He said that he wants to continue playing till then.

"Right now I'm enjoying cricket. When entering the field starts feeling like a burden to me, I'll retire [from every format]," the 41-year-old cricketer said.

Divorce rumours had surrounded Malik and Mirza, considered a power couple, for several months. However, both of them have kept their fans guessing by not giving any clear statement on the matter.