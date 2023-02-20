PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi pleased with Karachi Kings impressive comeback

Shahid Afridi interacts with Karachi Kings' players after their maiden victory in PSL 8. — Twitter/ Karachi Kings

Pleased with Karachi Kings' impressive comeback in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Sunday that the Kings' win against Lahore Qalandar's would boost Karachi's confidence.



Claiming their first victory in the eighth match of the ongoing PSL, Karachi Kings Sunday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs with the latter losing all its wickets at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.



Skipper Imad Wasim’s last over followed by the two dismissals by Akif Javed gave the Kings the much-needed control against Qalandars. The Kings side received two early breakthroughs by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir, as Tahir Baig and Kamran Ghulam led the run-chase.

On Karachi's first win of the season, the former Pakistan skipper met with Karachi's players. Pictures of his interaction with the players were shared by the team on their Twitter account.



Afridi said Wasim's team bounced back in good fashion.

"This win was very important for them and they did really well to make a comeback," he said.

The former Pakistan skipper said: "Lahore is a good team, winning against them will definitely boost Karachi's confidence.

Put to bat first, Karachi Kings posted a competitive 186-run target on the scoreboard which they successfully defended by bowling out Lahore Qalandars for 118 runs in 17.3 overs.

'Too early to praise Saim'

On a question about young batter Saim Ayub's future, Afridi refrained to praise any youngster on the back of only one performance.

He said: "It's too early to talk about any youngster. Don't give players hype after a single performance. Let them play and prove themselves. After PSL, I will be able to talk about them."

Karachi skipper Imad Wasim, for his quick-fire 35 runs off 19 balls and an economical spell of 23 runs in his four overs and one wicket, was named the player of the match.

Karachi had a horror start to their PSL 8 campaign as they lost their three initial games of the season. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their opening game, followed by losses against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.