PSL 2023: Islamabad win toss, put Multan Sultans to bat first

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan tosses the coin ahead of match against Islamabad United. — Twitter

MULTAN: Islamabad United on Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Multan with two games out of three already in their bag would be looking to extend the winning streak and overcome the fighting spirit and toughness Islamabad United is carrying in their ranks for this year’s tournament.



On the other hand, United — who have played one match so far, which they won convincingly against Karachi Kings — will also be confident enough for today’s game after the two-time champions would be looking for their second consecutive win, as in their inaugural match handed Karachi Kings a four-wicket defeat.

Asif Ali has been replaced by Abrar Ahmed for Islamabad, meanwhile Sameen Gul makes way for Mohammad Ilyas in Multan's side.



Islamabad and Multan have faced-off 11 times in the past, with the latter winning six, which is slightly ahead of the former’s five, of those matches.

Multan have won two out of their first three matches and are currently at the top of the table with four points.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C,WK), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr.