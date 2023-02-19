Lahore Qalandars choose to bowl first after winning toss against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim (left) and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi pose together ahead of the toss. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

Lahore Qalandars Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl against the host team Karachi Kings in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) ongoing edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

After their first win against hosts Sultans in the tournament’s first game, Qalandars are now anticipating another victory with aims to defeat the Imad Wasim-led Kings on its home ground.

Kings, however, have been struggling to register a victory in the mega cricket event so far with three back-to-back defeats against Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Shane Dadswell, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan) and Kusal Mendis (partial replacement for Jordan Cox)