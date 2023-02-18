PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl against Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Saturday.



In the series so far, the Sarfaraz-led Quetta were thrashed by the league leaders Multan Sultans in their campaign opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 15. Whereas, Kings have played and lost two matches — both on their home ground.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir.

More to follow...