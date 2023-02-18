Pacer Naseem Shah says he tries his best regardless of opposition

Naseem Shah talking to Geo News in Karachi on February 17, 2023.— Screengrab

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' pacer Naseem Shah says he tries to do his best regardless of which opponent he is bowling to in any professional match.

Talking exclusively to The News on Friday, the young pacer said that Quetta didn't get their desired start but they have the capability to bounce back.



The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will play their next game against Karachi Kings tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Both teams look to open their account as Quetta was beaten by Multan Sultans in its inaugural game while the Kings have lost both their games of the season so far.

Shah said that the team made some mistakes in the first match, but it will learn from its mistakes and bounce back in the next matches. "I am confident of a good show against Karachi Kings," Shah said.

He added: "Our batting didn't click against Multan, otherwise we have a good and strong batting line that can score big. I hope we will do well as a team in matches to come."

Naseem further said that the result of one game doesn't reflect a team's strengths or weaknesses. He said the tournament has just started and Quetta have to play nine more games. "It would be premature to say what could have been done or what should be done."

Replying to a question, Shah said that he tries to give his best in every game he plays because performance matters only if your team is winning.

"Every team plays with the aim to win the match and every player tries to contribute to the team's cause," he said.

"Being a bowler, my job is to do my best bowling, regardless of who the batter is. I never target any individual batter, whoever comes against me to face my bowling, my job is to be my best and take his wicket," Naseem added.

He rated all the participating teams in PSL as equally good and mentioned fielding an area which could create a difference among all the teams.

"If we look at the pitches, they are very good and batting friendly, the thing which can help your side while bowling is your effort in the fielding, the runs you save as fielding side will be important for you and can help you take edge over other sides," he said.

"Each team is equipped with top-class players, all the teams are strong. You can't be complacent against any team because in T20, no matter how good a side you are, if it is your opponent's day, they will win," he said.

The Quetta player also spoke about the high-voltage game between Karachi and Lahore Qalandars and said that everyone is interested in good cricketing encounters.

"Both Lahore and Karachi are good sides, everyone - including players - enjoy such a contest," he said.

On a question about a Quetta and Peshawar rivalry, Shah said, "there's no such fight or rivalry between Quetta and Peshawar, and as far as Gladiators are concerned, we play each game with the same intensity."