MS vs QG: Sultans opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



Multan — the home side — have already lost their opening match against Lahore Qalandars on Monday in the first match of the series.

Now, Sarfaraz-led Quetta will be looking to kick off their PSL campaign on a positive note.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Multan's standout pacer, will not be playing because of a finger injury, which he sustained against Lahore on Monday. The injury has ruled him out of the competition.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara