MS vs QG: Sultans opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Multan — the home side — have already lost their opening match against Lahore Qalandars on Monday in the first match of the series.
Now, Sarfaraz-led Quetta will be looking to kick off their PSL campaign on a positive note.
Shahnawaz Dahani, Multan's standout pacer, will not be playing because of a finger injury, which he sustained against Lahore on Monday. The injury has ruled him out of the competition.
Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara
PCB shares video showing cricketers of both sides meeting and interacting with each other in pleasant mood
Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan helped Pakistan emerge victorious
Tournament to kick off in Multan on Feb 13, with opener to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says his side can do well in PSL if backed by good performances
PSL's 20 players visited the Sindh police's SSU centre where they practised shooting at the unit's indoor shooting range
After listening to recently released PSL anthem, a social media user said no one can beat Ali Zafar