PSL matches in Karachi to continue as per schedule

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 matches in the port city will continue as scheduled, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all six franchises of the agreed late Friday night.

After the attack on the Karachi police chief's office earlier in the day, doubts were raised on the future of scheduled the PSL 8 matches in the metropolis.

However, an emergency meeting was called by the PCB which was attended by franchise representatives. In the meeting, the cricket board, in consultation with security agencies and the provincial government, took franchises into confidence.

As a result, they all agreed to continue with the ongoing edition of the PSL as per schedule in Karachi.

As per the schedule, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at National Bamk Cricket Arena today (Saturday). Peshawar Zalmi's squad will also arrive in the city early today in line with the schedule.

Karachi will host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last match in the port city will take place on February 26.

It must be noted here that when the attack took place, Quetta and Lahore Qalandars were practising in the city's stadium. Both the teams stayed inside the stadium until security clearance.