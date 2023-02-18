Haider hopes Kings will raise their game

KARACHI: Karachi Kings top order batsman Haider Ali has said that they would try to finish their remaining home games in a good way.

“Although we lost both the matches they were not one-sided. With losses the morale of the team goes down but our combination is good and we will try to finish the remaining home games in a good way,” Haider told a news conference on Thursday after Kings lost their second game on the trot – downed by Islamabad United by four wickets here at the National Stadium.

They were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi in their first game by just two runs.

They are to face Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in their next two home games before they travel to Multan to face Sultans on February 22 before both lock horns here at the National Stadium in the return leg on February 26.

So Kings will play three more games at Karachi.

“It’s part of game and of the two teams the one which goes deep and builds partnerships achieves success. Islamabad United played good cricket. Munro batted well and Azam gave them top back-up,” Haider said.

Asked who is responsible for Kings’ defeat, Haider said it’s not blame game. “The management forms a good team and everybody puts in his best. The rest is luck,” Haider said.

About his role in Kings, he said that he has been given a number and is being backed properly so that he could play his natural game.

“I am told, 'don’t take any pressure, you will play all games,' and I think this thing helps if you are backed by the entire management,” he said.

“I will try my best and do whatever the team needs me to do,” said Haider, who smashed a fine 59 to enable Kings to set a 174-run target for United on a double-aced track. United chased it with ten balls to spare after losing six wickets.

He agreed that Kings were sloppy in fielding but said they would try to do well in this area in coming matches.