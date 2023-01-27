Shoaib Malik's message to Sania Mirza's on final Grand Slam appearance

As Indian tennis star Sania Mirza played the last Grand Slam of her career at the Australian Open, Shoaib Malik, her husband and Pakistani cricketer, posted a heartfelt message for her.
The 36-year-old athlete — who played her first Grand Slam 18 years ago at the Australian Open — earlier today participated in the last Grand Slam event of her career at the same event.
As fans and celebrities of the tennis star shared their love and respect for Mirza, her husband took to Instagram, calling her hope for all women in sports. He said that he was proud of everything that Mirza had achieved in her long-spanning career.
Taking to the photosharing platform, the Pakistan cricketer stated: "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..."
