Cate Blanchett wows in all-black sequins attire at 2023 Screen Actors Guild awards

Cate Blanchett dropped jaws as she made glamorous appearance at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Cate, 53, who’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Tár – walked the star-studded red carpet in a shimmering black Armani Privé gown.

The Australian actress looked nothing short of spectacular as she expertly recycled an old Versace dress, which she previously wore on the red carpet back in 2016 for the star-studded ceremony.

Cate's sequined gown featured a figure-hugging design, with a plunging neckline, complete with delicate lace over the bust and back.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress’ high-fashion outfit complimented her hour-glass figure. The exquisitely detailed dress she also wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Cate’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a shot of the Carol star ahead of the show, which included a shot of the original dress's jaw dropping back view.

Last week at the BAFTAs, Cate won Best Actress for Tár in which she portrays a narcissistic orchestra conductor.