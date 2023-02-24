In apex committee meeting, PM stresses need for political stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the National Apex Committee meeting in Islamabad, on February 24, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the need for political stability during the National Apex Committee meeting held to discuss and formulate a strategy to deal with the current terrorism wave.

The premier had summoned the meeting — which was attended by the civilian and military leadership — a day earlier to overview the country's law and order situation.

The committee, formed in 2015 after the Army Public School attack to oversee the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), met in Islamabad as Pakistan grapples with a fresh wave of terrorism.

The meeting came after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum visited Kabul to discuss the rise in militant activities, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) attacks.

Such a high-level visit from Islamabad took place after a long pause. It is understood that the activities of the TTP using Afghan territory which is causing great harm to peace in Pakistan did come for detailed deliberations during the stay of the delegation in Kabul.

The meeting also holds importance as the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding its "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)" across the country — which also requires the attention of law enforcement agencies.

He mentioned that after the APS attack, then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also invited Khan to attend a NAP meeting, but he refused to attend the moot even back then.



