Eight terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

A representational photo of the Pakistan Army. — AFP/File

As terrorism rears its head in the country, the security forces on Thursday shot dead eight terrorists in a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Mazaaband Range which they started on Wednesday evening.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech District.



The country has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the end of the ceasefire in November last year.

“While alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets,” read the statement.



The ISPR said that a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range today morning, where a sanitisation operation was launched.

“In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists have been killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered,” it added.

The ISPR also vowed that the security forces will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.

Earlier today, a counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the police claimed to have killed at least six terrorists in the Dadowala area of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during an operation.