Terrorist 'involved in IED attacks' killed in Balochistan

The ammunition recovered from a terrorist during an IBO in Balochistan's Awaran district, on February 24, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Awaran district, the military's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement released Friday, said that the forces conducted the operation on a credible lead with regards to the presence of a hideout of terrorists involved in recent Improvised explosive device attacks in the area.

Following the report, a heliborne force was used to sanitise the area which "surprised the terrorists".

While a terrorist "was sent to hell" during the ensuing operation in an exchange of fire, a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered, the ISPR said.

The military's media wing mentioned that security forces would continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in Balochistan.

The development comes as Pakistan is grappling with a fresh wave of terrorism, that has claimed several lives after the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire with Islamabad.

In a sanitisation operation in the province's Mazaaband Range earlier this week, the security forces had gunned down eight terrorists after the militants attempted to ambush their convoy.

In the past three months, security forces have conducted around 6,921 operations in their bid to defeat the menace of terrorism, sources told state-run news agency APP. During the operations, the forces killed 142 militants and arrested 1,007.