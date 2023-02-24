Ban imposed on display of weapons

An undated image of policemen standing beside seized weapons displayed for the media in Karachi. —AFP/File

As Pakistan continues to grapple with rising terrorism, the Government of Sindh on Friday imposed a ban on the display/brandishing of weapons for a period of three months (90 days) throughout the province with immediate effect.



“The inspector general of police, Sindh, vide letter No. 8426-30/AIGP/OPS-II/2023 dates 21.02.2023 has reported that in wake of the recent incidents of terrorism throughout the country and keeping in view the threat reports received from LEAs [ law enforcement agencies], there is a dire need to take preventative measures,” the order released by the Home Department, Government of Sindh read.

The order further mentioned that the provincial government was satisfied that in order to maintain a law and order situation and to avoid any untoward incident/mishap, it is necessary to take immediate measures as requested by the inspector general of police, Sindh.

Therefore, the Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. P.C imposed a ban on the display/brandishing of weapons for a period of three months throughout the province of Sindh with immediate effect.

However, the government has provided certain exemptions that the ban shall not be applicable on the following:

Police personnel

Personnel of law enforcement agencies

Security guard of registered private security companies during their duty hours

Pakistan is facing a slew of terror with two major attacks observed in a span of one month. Last week, terrorists attacked the Karachi police office during which four people — including Rangers and police personnel — lost their lives, and 18 people were injured.

Moreover, a similar but more intense incident was reported in late January when a suicide blast was heard in Peshawar as hundreds of worshippers gathered for noon prayers in a mosque that was purpose-built for the police and their families living in a highly fortified zone, with authorities saying that a member of a militant network was behind the attack.