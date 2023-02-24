Prince Harry asked Tom Hardy for help before big party with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry took help from Hollywood A-lister ahead of Meghan Markle party in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were still dating at the time, invited Princess Eugenie and his boyfriend Jack to the special event.

Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’ talks about his preparation for the party, noting how he borrowed a costume from Tom Hardy for the night.

He pens: “We invited Euge and Jack to join us for Halloween. And Meg’s best friend Markus. Toronto’s Soho House was having a big party and the theme was “Apocalypse.” Dress accordingly. I mumbled to Meg that I’d not had great luck with themed fancy-dress parties, but I’d give it another go. For help with my costume, I’d turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy, before I left home. I’d phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from Mad Max. The whole thing? Yes, please, mate! The whole kit.”

Harry adds: “He’d given it all to me before I left Britain, and now I tried it on in Meg’s little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter. It was funny. And a little scary. But the main thing was: I was unrecognizable.”