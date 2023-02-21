Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar offer to lead ‘Jail Bharo’ movement tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry (C) speaking to journalists along with other party leaders in Lahore on February 21, 2023. — YouTube Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that top party leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, offered to surrender themselves along with 200 party workers tomorrow (Wednesday) to kickstart 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' — also known as court arrest movement.



PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Umar “insisted” on surrendering before the police in the first phase of the movement; however, the party leadership has decided to move forward with a unanimous approach, Fawad announced during a press conference flanked by former economic minister Hammad Azhar in Lahore.

In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on February 4 announced "Jail Bharo Tehreek".

Chaudhry said that Khan has directed the party to kickstart preparations for the upcoming elections. He urged the PTI’s candidates to launch election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

Referring to Khan’s appearance before the Lahore High Court (LHC) a day earlier, Fawad said that the way the workers welcomed the PTI chairman has triggered uneasiness among the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...