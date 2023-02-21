Toshakhana reference: NAB summons Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 9 in a case pertaining to the Toshakhana reference.
The anti-graft watchdog's Rawalpindi branch summoned the PTI chief hours after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation after reportedly refusing to "toe the line".
The NAB, in its notice to Khan, wrote: “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.”
The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.
The gifts include:
The anti-graft watchdog asked the deposed prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...
Under Election Act 2027 Section 57, president announces polls that will be held on April 9
PTI Chairman Imran Khan says he along with Azam Swati and others "suffered worst kind of invasion of privacy possible"
FM Bilawal believes Pakistan will remain in high risk security phase until question of terror threats emanating from...
ECP, NA speaker directed to furnish response by March 7
At KLF session, former finance minister Miftah Ismail gets enraged at question over purportedly obtaining BMW during...
Security on high alert in Sindh; IG warns supervisory officers against any security lapses