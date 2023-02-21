Toshakhana reference: NAB summons Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 9 in a case pertaining to the Toshakhana reference.



The anti-graft watchdog's Rawalpindi branch summoned the PTI chief hours after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation after reportedly refusing to "toe the line".



The NAB, in its notice to Khan, wrote: “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.”

The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The gifts include:

Rolex wristwatch no. M228206-0036, 43.6470

Rolex wristwatch no. M126331-0014, 2G367435

Rolex wristwatch no. M1I6700LS001,(999927K8) Oyster S

One iPhone presented by Qatar's army chief dated 14/11/2018

Rolex wristwatch no. Yacht-Master, Oyster, Serial no.068A7072. Model 116680

Rolex wristwatch (No.E67574V3), pair of cufflinks, one ring, and unstitched cloth of pants and coat from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia dated 18/09/2020.

Graff gift set containing one Graff wristwatch Master Graff Special Edition Mecca Timepiece, One 18K gold and diamond Graff Pen, ring, and pair of cufflinks with a micro painting of Mecca.

The anti-graft watchdog asked the deposed prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...