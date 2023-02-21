ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan got relief as a local court in the federal capital once again deferred his indictment in the Toshakhana reference on Tuesday.
This is the second time framing of charges against the former premier — who is facing a scandal surrounding the alleged Toshakhana corruption — was deferred.
Khan had to be indicted for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices related to the state gift depository initially on February 7. However, the court granted him an exemption from appearance on medical grounds at the last hearing, and deferred the matter till today.
At the outset of the hearing today, Khan's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan appeared in the court of additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal.
The legal team of the former premier sought another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.
"If it stays like this, the trial will keep getting prolonged," the judge remarked.
This story is being updated with more detail.
“Can a coward man be leader of Pakistani nation?” PML-N senior vice-president asks in party's workers' convention
Interior minister says his "party is fully prepared" for elections
ECP says it may not be able to enter into consultation process due to "matter being subjudice at various judicial...
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says country's issues can't be resolved by "putting each other behind the bars"
Case lodged under sections of ATA, Explosives Act and PPC; police launch search for slain terrorists' families
"Terrorists have misguided conceptions forced through coercion or inducement," COAS adds