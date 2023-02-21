An undated photo of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan got relief as a local court in the federal capital once again deferred his indictment in the Toshakhana reference on Tuesday.



This is the second time framing of charges against the former premier — who is facing a scandal surrounding the alleged Toshakhana corruption — was deferred.

Khan had to be indicted for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices related to the state gift depository initially on February 7. However, the court granted him an exemption from appearance on medical grounds at the last hearing, and deferred the matter till today.

At the outset of the hearing today, Khan's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan appeared in the court of additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal.

The legal team of the former premier sought another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

"If it stays like this, the trial will keep getting prolonged," the judge remarked.

