Aftab Sultan steps down as NAB chairman

Ill-fated bus carrying wedding party goes off track reportedly due to brake failure, rams into three other vehicles on...
“Can a coward man be leader of Pakistani nation?” PML-N senior vice-president asks in party's workers' convention
Interior minister says his "party is fully prepared" for elections
ECP says it may not be able to enter into consultation process due to "matter being subjudice at various judicial...
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says country's issues can't be resolved by "putting each other behind the bars"
Case lodged under sections of ATA, Explosives Act and PPC; police launch search for slain terrorists' families