Tuesday February 21, 2023
National

Aftab Sultan steps down as NAB chairman

Former director-general of Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan had been appointed NAB chairman last year in July

By Ansar Abbasi
February 21, 2023
Former director-general of Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan. — Twitter/ File
National Accountability Bureau Chairman Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation as the anti-graft watchdog chair, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing sources. 

This story is being updated.