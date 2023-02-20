PSL 2023: Major blow to Karachi as Amir suffers injury ahead of Multan Sultans clash

Karachi Kings´ Mohammad Amir (right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket at PSL 8. — AFP

KARACHI: Karachi Kings suffered a major blow as key pacer Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the upcoming clash against Multan Sultans due to a groin injury, it emerged on Monday.



The setback came just a day after the team took a breather by claiming maiden victory at the in Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition, in match against Lahore Qalandars.

Now, the Kings' seamer would not be taking part in Wednesday's (February 23) match against the table toppers. However, the side is expecting his return for Sunday's (February 26) fixture.

According to sources, injured Amir’s rehabilitation will continue in Karachi during the pacer's time on the sidelines.

Amir had claimed four wickets in as many matches of the PSL 2023 at an economy rate of 7.64.

It must be noted that Karachi beat Lahore by 67 runs to secure their maiden victory in PSL 2023 on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Kings posted a competitive 186-run target on the scoreboard before bowling out Qalandars for 118 runs in 17.3 overs.

Skipper Imad Wasim struck in his last over after Akif Javed took two wickets to put Kings in control against Qalandars.

After Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir gave the Kings two early breakthroughs, Tahir Baig and Kamran Ghulam led the run-chase.

But young bowler Akif, who was roped in as a replacement for an injured Mir Hamza, struck twice in his third over to send the two batters back to the pavilion and put his side on course for victory.