Cindy Crawford looks brilliant in bare face for dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford decided to unwind from her busy schedule with husband Rande Gerber.



On Friday night, February 17, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted arriving at the celeb hotspot Nobu, Malibu.

As per Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date near an incredible ocean view.

Crawford, 52, looked sophisticated in a black full-length dress for her late-night outing with the hunky businessman, 60.

The ex-supermodel was bare-faced as she strutted her stuff in knee-high stiletto boots with a black leather jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the model-turned-entrepreneur opted for a black top over a white t-shirt and jeans, layering it up with a zipper-down jacket.

The couple also met a couple of their friends who were spotted with them, waiting for their vehicle.



