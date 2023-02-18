Girl group IVE’s Wonyoung goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom

Wonyoung has gone viral for covering Pink Venom

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung has gone viral once more for covering Blackpink’s hit song Pink Venom. The group was seen in the first night of their fan concert called The Prom Queens which was held at the Olympic Park in Seoul.



According to Koreaboo, the event had a lot of great moments including the group performing their new song Blue Blood and getting close to the fans attending the concert.

They then participated in a random dance play where the girls could show off their dancing skills to songs from other groups like OMG from New Jeans, Le Sserafim’s Antifragile and WJSN’s Dreams Come True. One of the songs was Blackpink’s pre-release single Pink Venom, to which the group performed eagerly.

Netizens were soon making the clip of Wonyoung performing the song go viral. They were impressed with the young idol’s dancing skills and how well she remembered the choreography.