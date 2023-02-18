Justin Bieber gears up for music comeback after quitting his tour amid health issues

File Footage

Justin Bieber is all set to make his comeback to the music world, months after he abruptly cancelled a world tour for the sake of his health.



The 28-year-old Canadian pop star was scheduled to spend most of his 2022 and the early time of 2023 on the road as part of his Justice World Tour.

However, he cancelled the tour right after a September 4, 2022 performance in Rio de Janeiro and with all the dates up to 25 March this year called off.

The husband to model and Rhodes founder Hailey Bieber at that time revealed he was taking time out of the spotlight to focus on his own health.

According to The Sun, the Baby singer has been in the studio with fellow musician Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore.

Bieber previously collaborated with the 35-year-old music artist on his hit track Where Are You Now back in 2015, alongside Diplo and the music outfit Jack Ü.

A source confirmed to the publication “Justin may have been out of the spotlight but he’s constantly been in the studio.

“He has been friends with Skrillex for years so it just made sense to mess about and see what they came up with.”

While, Skrillex who just released his second album, titled Quest For Fire, on Thursday February 17, is expected to release his third one Don't Get Too Close, with a song featuring Justin on the record.