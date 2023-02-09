Shania Twain shares about her fear of not singing again after Lyme disease diagnosis

Shania Twain has recently explained how she felt “depressed” after being diagnosed with Lyme disease and throat surgery.



Speaking on Thursday's Lorraine, the singer revealed that she was “worried” she would not be able to sing after her open-throat surgery.

Reportedly, the musician was diagnosed with tick-borne illness in 2003 after which her voice was “damaged” by the effects of “dysphonia as a result of the disease”.

Shania expresses her elation over her new album Queen of Me, which she pointed out that this is the first album since her throat surgery.

Talking about her fear of not singing again, Shania stated, “It was quite depressing and devastating that to imagine that.”

“Even speaking has been difficult with the Lyme disease. Now I'm just feeling so grateful that I can sing and express myself,” remarked Shania.

She continued, “And this now is my first album since the operation on my voice.”

Reflecting on her operation, Shania disclosed, “You have to be awake while they do it. I was more afraid of never singing again than getting through the operation.”

“The reason you have to be awake for the operation is that you have to sing during it so they know exactly what to do,” she recalled.

The singer mentioned, “I guess now I'm just feeling really comfortable in my own skin, it took me a while, I wish I'd gotten there sooner in my life, but better now than never.”

“This is my celebration album and it's about celebrating music, being happy and putting myself great spirits!” added Shania.