Prince Harry may ‘discard royal titles’ but ‘objects’ to being stripped of them

Prince Harry may consider the idea of discarding his royal titles sometime in the future but he won’t stand for them being forcibly stripped, as per a royal expert.

Commenting on reports that King Charles is adamant on inviting Prince Harry to his coronation despite his recent attacks on the royals, royal commentator Daniela Elser said that Prince Harry may not be too thrilled with the invite.

Writing for News AU, Elser said: “Charles’ kumbaya approach to his coronation would not seem to be greeted with much eagerness by either of his boys.”

“Last week, a source told the Mail that 'Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.”

“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.”

Elser further shared: “While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them.”

This comes amid reports that King Charles and Prince William are at loggerheads over inviting Prince Harry to the coronation in May; meanwhile, conflicting reports suggest that they may be working together to bring Harry back to the UK.