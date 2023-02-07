Netflix shares list of globally trending shows: Full list

 
February 07, 2023
By Web Desk
February 07, 2023
Netflix has unveiled the list of the top 25 movies and series currently trending across the globe.

Here's the list of the top 25 trending movies and series:

Movies:

  1. Viking Wolf
  2. You People
  3. True Spirit
  4. Pamela, A Love Story
  5. Infiesto
  6. Bloodshot
  7. Sniper: Ghost Shooter
  8. The Hurricane Heist
  9. Vadh
  10. Nobody
  11. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  12. An Action Hero
  13. Spider-Man: No Way Home
  14. F9
  15. The Prince & Me
  16. Narvik
  17. Mission Majnu
  18. Let Him Go
  19. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  20. The Throwaways
  21. Last Seen Alive
  22. The Nanny Diaries
  23. All Quiet on the Western Front
  24. Raangi
  25. Crisis

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. La chica de nieve
  3. Wednesday
  4. Lockwood & Co.
  5. Physical: 100
  6. Alchemy of Souls
  7. La Reina del Sur
  8. Til Money Do Us Part
  9. Vikings: Valhalla
  10. Crash Course In Romance
  11. Class
  12. Cunk on Earth
  13. Fauda
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Chainsaw Man
  16. Freeridge
  17. Şahmaran
  18. Les Combattantes
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  20. The Interest of Love
  21. Record of Ragnarok
  22. Café con aroma de mujer
  23. The Glory
  24. Kings of Jo'Burg
  25. Gunther's Millions 