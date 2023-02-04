What did Shahid Afridi say to his daughter Ansha after Nikah with Shaheen?

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his wife Ansha Afridi during Nikah ceremony on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Saturday poured out his feelings for his beloved daughter Ansha Afridi, who recently tied the knot with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday.



The Nikah ceremony of Ansha and Shaheen took place at a Karachi mosque a day earlier. The bride’s rukhsati will take place later.

A reception was also held after the Nikah which was attended by cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi posted a touching note for his daughter.

"[A] daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart," he wrote.

The former player said he gave his daughter in Nikah to Shaheen and congratulated the newly-wed couple.

The post has been viewed by over 133k users and garnered hundreds of well wishes and prayers from fans and followers.

The duo was engaged two years ago.

Speaking during an interview on Geo News' show Aik Din Geo Kai Sath, the left-armer had revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

"It was my wish and Alhamdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it is fulfilled now," Shaheen said while blushing during the interview.

When asked whether Ansha felt jealous about his female fans, the 22-year-old cricketer had said: "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that.”

The host had asked the young pacer about upsetting his numerous female fans after getting engaged so soon, to which he had said: “I found my heart and that's enough for me."