Shaheen Afridi ties the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi’s Nikah Friday was solemnised with former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi.
Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.
According to family sources, their couple’s mehndi function was held last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in marriage events two days earlier.
More to follow...
