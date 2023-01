Shaheen Afridi all set for 'comeback'

Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi (C) celebrates the wicket of England's Alex Hales with teammates during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). — AFP/File

Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi is ready to get back in the field as he has "fully recovered" from the injury which had kept him out of action since November last year.

"I have around 55 overs under my belt during training and I'm ready to feature in all forms of cricket," said Shaheen, while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

The speedster told the media that he was bowling as he used to before the injury and he is ready for action on the field once again.

The 22-year-old is currently not a part of the Pakistan squad since he is recovering from a knee injury, suffered during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13.

"Staying on the sidelines was tough for me. I decided to participate in the T20 World Cup because the team needed me. If I was running in to bowl in the T20 World Cup like I’m doing now, the result would have been different," the pacer said while speaking about his time away from the pitch

Shaheen also expressed disappointment about missing out on the home season, which included tours by England and New Zealand.

“I was upset about missing the home series against England and New Zealand. I wanted to play in front of my home crowd and help the team win,” he said.

The lanky pacer will lead Lahore Qalandars during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his side is the defending champions.

The eighth edition of the PSL is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19, 2023.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and the following go-ahead by the medical staff.

Recently Shaheen took to Twitter to share videos of his practice session.