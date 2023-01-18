PSL schedule likely to be 'announced this week'

Multan Sultans' players celebrate the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars' Zeeshan Ashraf (2R) during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The schedule of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to be made public on Friday, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.



The schedule of the eighth edition of the tournament has been worked out, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet with the PSL franchisers for further consultation tomorrow (Thursday), the sources said.

The inaugural ceremony of the PSL will be staged in Multan as per the current schedule, according to the sources.

The sources added that the matches of the tournament would be played at four different venues. They also mentioned that the PSL will commence on February 13 and the final would be played on March 19.

PSL matches would be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, the sources noted. They added that the matches at the four venues would be played simultaneously.

The sources also said that the strategy to allow the PCB to stage one exhibition match in Quetta has also been discussed. The exhibition matches would be played between Peshawar and Quetta, the sources added.

PSL 2023 Draft

The players' draft for PSL 2023 was held in December last year in Karachi, with around 1,000 local and foreign players available to be picked by six franchises for 61 slots.

Five out of six PSL teams had retained eight players, while Peshawar Zalmi retained seven players last month when the retention and transfer windows were closed.

These teams completed a squad of 18 — which had three players each in the platinum, diamond, and gold categories, five in the silver category, two in emerging and up to two in supplementary categories.

Teams could have up to three foreign players in the first three categories — platinum, diamond, and gold — among them one overseas player was mandatory in platinum and diamond.

In a squad of 16, teams picked five overseas players, while in 18 they had six foreign players.

As many as 517 foreigners and 491 Pakistani players were available for selection.