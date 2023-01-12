Sethi to meet ACC officials in UAE

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Committee Chairman Najam Sethi will attend the opening ceremony of the International League T20 in the UAE.

The first edition of the ILT20, featuring six franchises, will begin on January 13. He will present Pakistan’s position on hosting the Asia Cup in 2023.

Najam Sethi will meet with the representatives of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) while in the UAE for the International League T20 (ILT20).

According to sources, Sethi will travel to the UAE on January 12 to attend the ILT20 opening ceremony after being invited by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The first edition of the ILT20, featuring six franchises, will begin on January 13.

Sethi plans to attend the opening ceremony as well as some sideline meetings. He will present Pakistan’s position on hosting the Asia Cup in 2023, following India’s withdrawal from the event in Pakistan, as announced by ACC president and BCCI general secretary Jay Shah late last year.

To settle their differences, the head of the PCB will meet with representatives from the ACC. Sethi will also meet with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to talk about the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan, it is important to note. But because of the political differences between the two neighbours, India is probably not going to visit Pakistan. The last time Pakistan hosted an Asian event was in 2008.