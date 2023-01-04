First PSL 8 match on Feb 13

KARACHI: The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start from February 9.

According to the schedule, the first match will be played in Multan on February 13. The final will be held in Lahore on March 19. The teams will arrive for the tournament on February 8.

Practice sessions will take place on February 9, 10, 11 and 12. The second match will be played in Karachi on 14. Then matches will be played on February 15 (Multan), February 16 (Karachi), February 17 (Multan), February 18 (Karachi), February 19 (Karachi, Multan). Matches will be played on February 20, 21 (Karachi), February 22 (Multan), February 23, 24 (Karachi).

February 25 will be rest day. The PSL will resume on February 26 (Lahore, Karachi), February 27 (Lahore), February 28 (rest day), March 1, 3 (Rawalpindi), March 4 (Lahore), March 5-11 (Rawalpindi). The final will be played in Lahore.