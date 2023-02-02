Celebrations begin as Shaheen Shah Afridi reaches Karachi for Nikah

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and his fiance Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/Instagram

KARACHI: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has travelled to Karachi with his family in preparation for his marriage to Ansha, the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi.

On February 3, Shaheen is set to wed the star player's daughter. Shaheen Afridi and Ansha will reportedly sign their Nikahnama (marriage contract), according to family sources — the Rukhsati will happen later.

The news that Shaheen and Ansha are getting ready to tie the knot and that the prospective groom and his family have arrived in the port city will delight fans. Two years ago, the pacer proposed to Ansha.

The sources told Geo News that the Mehndi ceremony will be held tonight in the city of lights.

It is also worth mentioning that the wedding invitation for the ceremony is going viral on social media. However, no one from the two families has verified whether the card is real or fake.

In an earlier interview on the show “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath” on Geo News, the 21-year-old revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter. When the host, Sohail Waraich, asked Shaheen about his engagement and relationship with Shahid Afridi's daughter.

The cricketer blushed and said, “It was my wish, and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now,” he shared.

During the interview, when Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, Afridi said he is unsure about it.

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer quipped.

Further, the host asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.

At this, Shaheen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

Wedding bells are also ringing for several other cricketers on Pakistan’s national side.

Then, on January 20, Shan Masood wed in Peshawar during a private Nikah ceremony. In Peshawar, Shan married Nische, the love of his life. Karachi will host their welcome on January 27.

Shadab Khan, an all-around player, wed former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in a private Nikah ceremony three days later.

Khan announced his engagement to the daughter of the country's current head coach on Twitter last month. The cricketer also asked for some privacy for himself and his wife at the same time.