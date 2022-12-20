Wedding bells for Shaheen Shah Afridi in February

A combo of Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi's pictures. — Twitter/@khelshel/@waniazafar_

Pakistan's pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to get hitched this February, sources within the family said.



The sources said that the 22-year-old star pacer will wed his betrothed, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3. However, Ansha's rukhsati will take place later.

As per details shared by the sources, the two families have started preparations for the nikkah ceremony.

It may be noted that Shaheen will get busy with the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — starting February 13 — right after his marriage.

Speaking on Geo News show “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath”, the 21-year-old revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter, Ansha.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a blushing Shaheen had told the interviewer, Sohail Warraich.

Shaheen Afridi is the backbone of Pakistan's bowling attack. He made his international debut for Pakistan national team in April 2018 in the 50 over format. He started his Test career in December of the same year.

The extremely tall seamer rose to eminence in 2017, when the world saw the 17-year-old fast-bowler throw the ball at 90 mph.

He is considered an all-rounder and seeks to excel in bowling, batting, and fielding.

However, he is currently going through a rough patch as he was recently ruled out of two major events — Asia Cup 2022 and ongoing Pakistan Test series against England — due to consecutive injuries.

Shaheen suffered from a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, 2022 and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.

He returned to the feild after over two months of rehabilitation to feature in the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Pakistan suffered a huge blow when the pacer had to leave the field in the death overs during the World Cup final against England, due to another injury he suffered while fileding in the same match. The result of Pakistan vs England match could have been different had Shaheen kept bowling.