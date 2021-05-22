Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen Afridi will tie the knot with his eldest daughter

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and cricketing legend Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File, Twitter/File

Cricket celebrity Shahid Afridi has confirmed Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will become his son-law.

Shahid, in a recent interview with a private channel, was asked about the engagement of his daughter with fast bowler Shaheen, to which he replied that if God's willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future.

Shahid said that his daughter wants to become a doctor and at present, it is not decided whether she will pursue further education in Pakistan or England.

The former captain also shared that Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before the decision for engagement from both families.

"We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes," the former captain noted.

He further said that for the last two years, Shaheen's parents had a strong desire that both families should convert acquaintances into a formal relationship.

Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan had earlier spoken to the media and confirmed that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid's family has agreed to the proposal.