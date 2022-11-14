Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) reacts wth teammates after injury while taking a catch to dismiss England´s Harry Brook during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its update, revealed that Shaheen's scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro and Australian knee specialist Dr Peter D’Alessandro and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

"Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after his return to Pakistan," the PCB stated.

His return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and a go-ahead by the medical staff.