Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Shah Afridi wins over Pakistani fans

Shaheen Shah Afridi walks off the field due to knee discomfort. Photo: Twitter/@rajaamir000

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi won praise online for giving his best despite a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Afridi had to walk off the field due to knee discomfort during the blockbuster fight against England. He took a brilliant catch of Harry Brook to send the middle-order batter back to the pavilion, but he fell on his right knee.

The pacer gave Pakistan an early breakthrough as he bowled out England opener Alex Hales in the first over.

Coming in to bowl the 16th over, Shaheen bowled the first delivery in severe pain and couldn't carry on further. He walked off the field and was replaced by Khushdil Shah in the field.

‘Medical panel is treating Afridi’

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. Medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course.”

Taking to Twitter, Maria Malik said, “Massive respect for Pakistani bowlers special to Shaheen Shah Afridi for giving his every drop of sweat and blood for Pakistan despite fitness issue.”



