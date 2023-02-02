Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release postpones

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release has been postponed until July.

The film was set to hit theatres on February 10 previously. But the makers have now announced a new release date.

Ranveer shared the new release date along with the film’s poster via his Instagram account. He wrote: “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023.”

Karan Johar’s directorial film is a family drama that also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.



Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Sumit Roy, Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on the film, reports IndiaToday.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last in film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor that turned out to be a huge success at the box office. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus that did not perform well in theatres.