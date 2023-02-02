Prince Harry talks about 'carefree' Kate Middleton in memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry is sharing his likeness for Prince William's then girlfriend, Kate Middleton.
The now Princess of Wales had a striking impact on her brother-in-law, as she dressed him up for a royal party.
Speaking about the presence of Kate, Harry writes in memoir: "She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate. I forget what native or colonial thing she was wearing to the party, but with her help Willy had chosen for himself some kind of…feline outfit."
He continues: "He tried it on for us and he looked like a cross between Tigger and Baryshnikov. Kate and I had a great time pointing our fingers at him and rolling around on the floor. It was ridiculous, especially in a three-way mirror. But ridiculous, they both said, was the point of the upcoming party."
This comes as Prince Harry alongside wife Meghan Markle released their Netflix docuseries.
