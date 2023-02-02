Sheikh Rashid shifted to Aabpara police station after arrest

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — AFP/File

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested in Thursday's early hours from Murree Motorway by the Murree police, the police stated.

The police said that the former federal minister was arrested from the motorway and taken to his residence where the police conducted a search.

According to the police, a bottle of liquor and a weapon were recovered from Sheikh Rashid's residence in a private housing society in Islamabad and the former railway minister was intoxicated when arrested.



A case was filed against Rashid in the Aabpara police station Islamabad on PPP's Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat ur-Rehman's application. Rashid was booked for hurling allegations at former president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a plot to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Imran condemns arrest



Former premier Imran Khan, in a Tweet, condemned the arrest of his close aide and AML chief saying he "strongly condemns" the arrest.

The PTI Chief added that "never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP. "Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when Imported Govt has bankrupted us?" he questioned.



