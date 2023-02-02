SC registrar returns Sheikh Rashid’s petition against Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday returned with objections a petition filed by Sh Rashid, Chairman of Awami Muslim League (AML), challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Rashid had filed the petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, praying for declaring the appointment of Naqvi as caretaker CM unlawful. He submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed Naqvi as his name was put forth by the PDM government on account of his close association with Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharifs and his political enmity with the opposition. He submitted that Naqvi was involved in a case of corruption initiated by the National Accountability Bureau where he struck a plea bargain/voluntary return under Section 25 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and thus was a convicted person.

The SC Registrar Office returned the petition by raising objections that the petitioner had not pointed out what questions of public importance in the instant case were involved with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the SC under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. It was further objected that the chief minister had been made respondent, but he cannot be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Also scandalous language had been used in the petition, the Registrar Office stated, adding that the petitioner had not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and had also not provided any justification for not doing so.

It is pertinent to mention here that the registrar the other day also returned with objections a petition of PTI General Secretary Asad Umer, who had challenged the appointment of Naqvi as the caretaker CM.