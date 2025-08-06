Prince Harry receives update on King Charles meeting ahead of UK return

King Charles sets condition for meeting with Prince Harry amid peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry are seemingly working towards rebuilding bridges as cracks begin to appear in their years-long feud.

The first sign of reconciliation came last year when Harry had made a dash to the U.K. to meet his father in-person for the first time since years after the king revealed is cancer diagnosis.

After the brief meeting, relations seemed to have soured and Harry revealed in May that he and his father have not been on speaking terms due to his ongoing security appeal, which ended up with a ‘devasting’ verdict for the Duke of Sussex.

Following, Harry’s made a public appeal to his family, a secret peace summit was held between the top Sussex aides and the King’s communication secretary.

While Charles holds a soft corner for his estranged son, there were a plausible cause why he hasn’t met Harry in person and has relied on aides to initiate peace talks, according to Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston.

He explained that “there’s a chance” that Charles will meet his son but only if he is “slightly dragged into it”. Royston added that the king had been avoiding Harry and prioritising his health.

“I think Charles got to a point after his diagnosis where I think he took a decision that he needed to protect his peace and that his younger son was causing him a significant amount of stress and anxiety in his life,” he told The Sun, via Express UK.

“And so, he took a decision that he needed to focus on his health and getting back to the place that he needed to be, and that meant not exhaustingly spending all of his time running around after Harry.”

He also stated that to make sure that things headed in the right direction to end the feud, Harry has a little more work to do to prove himself.

“Harry is going to have to show Charles that having a relationship is not going to be exhausting and draining for him if Harry’s serious about wanting to repair that relationship.”

The update comes just as Prince Harry is set to return to his home country in few weeks to attend the annual ceremony for the WellChild Awards, a charity he continues to support after royal exit.