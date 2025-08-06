Pamela Anderson opens up about 'love' following 'Naked Gun' release

Pamela Anderson makes emotional statement after going public with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson is overwhelmed with emotions following a successful release week for The Naked Gun, as well as her budding romance with co-star Liam Neeson.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, August 4, and thanked fans for their well wishes for her work and personal life.

“What a beautiful week it’s been…there’s so much love in the air…seeing you all at the premieres, in theatres, and at the play in Williamstown has truly filled my heart…Thank you for all your love, laughter, and for showing up — it means the world to me,” the Baywatch star wrote on her Stories.

Anderson posted the caption alongside a picture of herself standing by a pond, wearing a white dress.

The Last Showgirl actress appears in The Naked Gun alongside her boyfriend Liam Neeson, who she got close to while filming the movie.

The couple recently made their relationship official after sparking rumours about romance during their press tour as they made sweet comments about each other.

The pair’s respective children and families have also been supportive of their relationship and Anderson’s son Brandon recently attended the New York City premiere of the recently released movie with his mom and brother.

“I just think they’re such great costars,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “They have such a great onscreen chemistry. It means it’s well done.”