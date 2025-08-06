Meghan Markle's latest wine launch slower than expected

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand has released its second vintage of Napa Valley Rosé, but it's not selling out as quickly as fans had hoped.

Despite going on sale at 8pm BST on Tuesday, the wine is still available over an hour later, a departure from last year's vintage which sold out in under 60 minutes.

This year's rosé is available in bundles of three, six, or 12 bottles, with prices starting at $90 for three bottles. While some fans may be deterred by the multi-bottle requirement, others are eagerly awaiting the chance to try the wine.

"Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day. Our Napa rosé is live @aseverofficial," Meghan wrote in her Instagram story, accompanied by a video of her uncorking a bottle.

The corks of the new bottles feature the brand name As Ever in Meghan's signature calligraphy style, a touch that reflects her love for hand lettering.

The wine itself is described as "delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality, and a lasting finish," reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles.

While the sales pace may be slower than expected, it's still possible that the wine will sell out later in the evening.

Fans of Meghan's lifestyle brand may be holding off due to the bundle requirement or price point, but with summer still in full swing, As Ever's newest offering could yet become another sell-out success.