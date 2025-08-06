Chikungunya outbreak in China sparks concerts, which countries are next at risk?

China is battling with a sudden outbreak of Chikungunya that has affected more than 7,000 people across Guangdong province since July.

To combat this virus, China has implemented strict measures including hospitalizing patients, using mosquito sprays, eliminating breeding conditions for mosquitoes, providing mosquito nets, and discharging patients only after testing negative or completing a week-long stay.

Aggressive measures reminiscent of COVID-19 protocols include imposing fines of up to 10,000 yuan ($1400) for individuals who fail to eliminate stagnant water. In the city of Foshan, aerial views of the areas are being captured via drones to detect water accumulation. The Chinese government has released mosquito-eating fish into lakes and also introduced predatory “elephant mosquitoes” to curb the spread.

Following the rising trend of cases in China, several other countries are also at risk of the Chikungunya outbreak.

The countries that are currently experiencing active chikungunya transmission are:

Bolivia

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritius

Somalia

Srilanka

Additionally, countries that are at high risk based on the past trends, even without active cases, are:

Brazil

Columbia

India

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Phillipines

Thailand

Chikungunya is an infection caused by the chikungunya virus.

In 1952, the disease was first identified in Tanzania and was named on the basis of the Kimakonde words for “to become contorted” referring to severe joint pain.

It is transmitted through infected mosquito bites and causes fever, severe joint pain, rashes, and headaches.

Usually, the recovery period is one month, but joint pain can persist for months or even years in severe cases.

Chikungunya is endemic in several parts of Africa and Southeast Asia and was rare in China.

However, almost 3000 new cases were seen in the past week alone with the spread of infection reported in nearly 12 cities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the primary preventive measure is to control the mosquito population. With no cure available, containment efforts remain crucial to preventing further escalation.