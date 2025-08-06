Chris Hemsworth bidding farewell to 'Thor' for good?

'The Avengers' star misleads fans with viral post

Chris Hemsworth, who is globally acclaimed for playing Thor in the Marvel universe, has left fans skeptical if he has decided to step down from the role.

The 41-year-old has been away from portraying the character since the 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder.

Earlier in May, the MCU star left fans worried with a viral post in which he thanked his fans for supporting the character for a long time. However, with the post, he was teasing his return in the Avengers: Doomsday.

But it also sparked the idea that he might be ending his journey as the superhero.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth finally addressed the matter saying that he certainly had "no intention" of spreading misconception.

In a statement, he added, “To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, “Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.” And I was like, “Yeah, cool. It’s been great.”

“So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, “Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.”

The Extraction star revealed that him and his team did no "damage control" at the time as they thought it wasn’t necessary.

But now that he is starting a new chapter of this character in the upcoming Avengers film, Chris thought to break his silence on the matter.

Avengers: Doomsday to release on December 18, 2026.