Australia’s laser weapon that destroys drones in seconds secures $125M export deal

Australia’s state of the art laser weapon system, capable of destroying swarms of drones within seconds, has secured its first export order. The laser system reportedly operates at a speed of light.

Australian company Electro Optic Systems (EOS), a leading name in defense and space technology, has signed a $A125 million contract with a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state to deliver the 100-kilowatt anti-drone weapon system within the next three years.

The name of the NATO country has not been disclosed yet.

EOS announced the deal on their website, stating, “To address the urgent market need and meet the strategic requirement, EOS developed the new laser counter-drone capability to defend against drone swarm attacks at an economical cost.”

In an interview with news(dot)com(dot)au, the company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Andreas Schwer said, “The system is mobile and can work on a truck,” adding that the laser can hit a target almost instantly unlike the bullet which takes a second to get there.

Sharing the cost of operating the weapon system, Dr Schwer revealed, “Missile systems cost $200,000 and $500,000 per shot whereas our laser system costs less than 10 cents per shot.”

He added that since drones are becoming a common part of warfare, militaries around the world will need to employ layered defense systems including laser systems, rocket systems and missile systems as well.

This contract comes amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war in which both countries have deployed drones and laser systems to defend against enemy drones.