Meghan Markle ridiculed over announcement of cookbook release

Meghan Markle faced intense criticism after reports revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is preparing to release her first adult cookbook.

Soon after the news broke, critics started questioning her culinary skills showcased on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

"Chopping up fruit and veg, reheating quiche, and day drinking doesn't count," one critic penned on social media.

Another mocked Meghan’s cooking, saying, "She barely 'cooks' anything. All she seems to do is crack-handedly chop and arrange fruit and veg and sprinkle on dried, tasteless flowers on stuff."

"Does Samonella Sussex's book include health and safety tips?" one comment read.

Moreover, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also experienced a technical issue on her As Ever website, when a glitch temporarily displayed inflated stock numbers for her products, including over 137,000 signature fruit spread gift boxes.

The error has since been corrected, however, it is unclear how long it was visible. "Good thing those products don’t have an expiration date,” mocked one user.

Another penned, "I wonder if the early sell-outs of products made her overconfident?"

Speaking of her book, a source told Daily Mail, “Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026 and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring.”

The book is expected to launch in spring and may coincide with an expansion of her As Ever brand into lifestyle products such as candles.