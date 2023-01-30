Govt 'seals' Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence

Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Monday claimed that the government has "completely sealed" his Lal Haveli residence, adding that he would approach the high court in this regard.

Rashid, while speaking to Geo News, revealed that he did not get any notice from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). "I was not present at the Haveli, I was in Islamabad," he mentioned.

"They [the government] wanted to arrest me at night. They have now resorted to hooliganism," he added.

"Hang us publicly and disqualify us if it is proved that we don't own this property," the former minister said, insisting that this is his property.

According to information available with Geo News, ETPB Deputy Commissioner Asif Khan reached the property with a heavy contingent of police and sealed two units of the residence. The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) team also reached the residence.

The ETPB wrote to the deputy commissioner, the city police officer (CPO) and FIA's director for their support.

The deputy commissioner said that Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique have illegally occupied the seven land units of the haveli.



DC Khan said that they sent several notices to the AML chief and his brother.

"Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any authentic document or record proving their ownership of the property," he said, adding that the court has also dismissed Rashid's injunction request.

The superintendent of police (SP), FIA's director and the assistant commissioner were also present during the operation.

The ETPB sealed a total of seven units including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units.

On October 18, 2022, a district and sessions court in Rawalpindi issued a stay order to the ETPB, directing it to temporarily stop the eviction of the structure after Rashid challenged a notice asking him to vacate his residence.

The board, on October 16, issued directives to the AML chief and his brother to vacate the residence within seven days. However, the former minister challenged the notice in court.